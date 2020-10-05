Youth tonsured for not repaying the debt in Jangareddigudem of West Godavari

Yet another head tonsure incident took place at Jangareddigudem in West Godavari district on Sunday. Going into details furnished by Jangareddigudem sub inspector Kutumba Rao, a young man Alaka Abhilash (23) of Tadepalligudem, West Godavari district has borrowed Rs. 30,000 from Yarrasani Vijay Babu of Jangareddigudem. Vijay Babu has been asking Abhilash for the last three days to repay the debt.

In this backdrop, on October 3 night, Vijay Babu, along with his friends Sheikh Nagul Meeravali, Manikanta and Kankireddy Markandeyulu, went to Abhilash's house in Tadepalligudem and taken him in a car to the Jangareddigudem Bata Ganganamma Layout colony and locked up in a house and later tonsured Abhilash's head for failing to repay the loan taken from the accused.

The victim was later dropped off at the local RTC bus stand who then approached the police and filed a complaint. The full details of the incident are yet to be known. Meanwhile, a similar atrocity took place at Sitanagaram of East Godavari and in Pendurthy of Visakhapatnam district off late. This is the third such case reported in Andhra Pradesh.