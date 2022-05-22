Youth's death: High drama at GGH in Kakinada

Kakinada: Tense situation prevailed at Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Saturday as TDP fact-finding committee and Dalit organisations demanded arrest of YSRCP MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar and his suspension from Legislative Council, for alleged murder of Veedhi Subramanyam, 23. Heavy police force was deployed at the hospital and some Dalit leaders were arrested when they staged protest demanding the MLC's arrest and prevented post-mortem on the body.

However, in the evening, district SP M Ravindranath Babu told The Hans India that with the family members of deceased consenting for the post-mortem, the process was under way to conduct inquest and later post mortem on Saturday night as a special case or Sunday During the day, heated arguments took place between police and TDP leaders near the mortuary as activists raised slogans of 'CM Down Down' and " Do justice to the Surbamanyam's family'. The TDP leaders asked the police to show the but police didn't allow them.

Members of TDP fact-finding committee led by party state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and consisting of Pitani Satyanarayana , Nakka Ananda Babu, Peetala Sujata, MS Raju, Pilli Manikyala Rao and TDP Parliamentary constituency president Jyotula Naveen, former Kakinada city MLA Vanamadi Venkateswar Rao (Kondababu) visited the GGH. TDP fact finding team members demanded the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to suspend the MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar from Legislative Council. The TDP committee members questioned the police why didn't they arrest the MLC Anantababu, though the deceased family lodged a complaint with the police. They alleged that Anantababu is was moving freely.

Pitani Satyanarayana said that the ruling party MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar took Subramanayam on the pretext of a birthday party and handed over his body to the family members. "Raja Reddy Constitution is being implemented in the state. Anarchic rule is going on under Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Anantababu should be arrested immediately and dismissed from the Council. We found in the preliminary enquiry that Subramanyam was murdered with instigation of the MLC Anantababu," he said. Another member alleged that Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy is trying to hush up the matter by conducting bargaining with the family members of the deceased , offering Rs 2 crore to withdraw the cases against Anantababu.

He made it clear that TDP would fight against the government till justice is done to the deceased family. He said that this matter would taken to the notice of Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.