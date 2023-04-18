YS Avinash Reddy gets relief in Telangana High Court, no arrest till April 25

Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy got relief in Telangana High Court in Vivekananda Reddy murder case. After arguments on the anticipatory bail petition filed by him, the High Court issued an interim order directing CBI not to make any arrests until the 25th of this month.

During the hearing of the petition, the High Court agreed with the arguments of Avinash Reddy's lawyer and issued an interim order. The CBI has been directed to audio and video record the entire investigation. Also, Avinash Reddy has been ordered to attend the CBI investigation from tomorrow to the 25th. Also, it said that the final verdict on the anticipatory bail petition will be given on the 25th.

Meanwhile, Avinash Reddy filed a petition for anticipatory bail in the Viveka case and there were arguments for two days. Arguments continued for more than an hour and a half on Tuesday.