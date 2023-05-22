  • Menu
YS Avinash Reddy moves Supreme Court for hearing on anticipatory bail plea

YS Avinash Reddy once again approached the Supreme Court on the issue of anticipatory bail. Avinash's counsel mentioned before the bench of Justice J.K.Maheswari and Justice Narasimha.

The Supreme Court suggested that the petition should not be heard before another vacation bench. With this, Avinash's lawyer went before another vacation bench.

Meanwhile, CBI has issued notices to come for investigation today. However, Avinash wrote a letter to the CBI saying that he could not attend due to his mother's illness. Now he has approached the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail.

