YS Jagan appreciates Health department officials for purchasing conditioned COVID-19 kits

Amaravati: A day after revealing of documents related to a controversial deal by state Health, Medical and Family Welfare department in purchase of the rapid test kits of COVID19 from SD Biosensor, South Korea, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the officials. He said that the department officials did a good job and they deserve appreciation for their timely and swift action in procuring the kits, during a review meeting on Monday at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

The controversy is that the government purchased each kit at Rs 730, whereas the same product from the same company was purchased by Chhattisgarh at Rs 337 only. After knowing this, all the opposition parties, social media started questioning the State government for spending double amount on the kits. In reaction to this, the government revealed the purchase order documents, where it put a clause that the government will pay the least amount when compared with other states. This means the government of Andhra Pradesh purchased the product with a condition that it will pay only the least amount paid by other states in the country to the same product. By applying this condition, now the AP government is negotiating with the company to take Rs 337 per kit like that of Chhattisgarh, instead of the initially agreed Rs 730.

While discussing on it, Chief Minister said that the Health Department officials did a wonderful job by invoking such condition and ensured availability of the test kits when the entire country was unable to maintain sufficient stock. He further observed that the despite approval of the union government to spend Rs 795 as a maximum price for each kit, the AP government ordered by reducing Rs 65, in the initial bid itself. That means, the officials of the AP government took all precautions in safeguarding the public money and lives of people.

Jagan further observed that when the AP government purchased the kits, the company did not have a manufacturing unit in the country. But now, the union government gave approval for the company to start manufacturing in the country, hence the prices of the kits will be further reduced. At this juncture, he said that the company accepted to reduce the price of the kit during the negotiations.

Meanwhile, KS Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare and others said that they have been keenly monitoring with at most care and efficiency to protect the lives of people in the State, because of the free hand given by the Chief Minister.