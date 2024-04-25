YS Jagan arrives in Pulivendula, to address in public meeting and file nomination

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has arrived in Pulivendula amidst a warm welcome from MP Avinash Reddy and local YSRCP leaders. The Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in a public meeting during his tour of Pulivendula and will address the crowd. Following the public meeting, CM Jagan will file his nomination for the Pulivendula assembly seat.

The public meeting is set to take place at the local CSI ground, where Chief Minister Jagan will address the people of Pulivendula. After the meeting, he will proceed to the Returning Officer's office to file his nomination for the upcoming elections.

Following the nomination filing, CM Jagan will head to his residence in Bhakarapuram before departing for Tadepalli. The Chief Minister's visit to Pulivendula is part of his ongoing tour of various constituencies in the state.