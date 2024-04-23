YS Jagan assures of support for revival of Visakha steel plant, says strived to stop privatisation

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy, has reiterated his government's commitment to the revival of Visakha Steel Plant and has vowed to continue pressuring the central government against its privatization. He made these remarks during a meeting with the leaders of Visakha Ukku Parikrakshan Porat Samiti at Endada before the start of the bus Yatra on Tuesday.



During the meeting, trade union leaders raised concerns about the challenges facing Visakha Steel Plant, to which CM Jagan responded by expressing unwavering support for the workers. He mentioned that the state government, along with the YSRCP, has taken a strong stance against the privatization of the steel plant, including sending a letter to the Prime Minister and passing a resolution in the assembly on the issue.

CM Jagan criticized the opposition parties for their lack of support for the steel plant and highlighted the importance of permanent allocation of iron ore mines to improve the plant's condition. He assured the leaders of Visakha Ukku Parikrakshan Porat Samiti that his government is working tirelessly for the revival of the steel plant and will continue to advocate for the workers' rights.

He also urged the leaders to support YSRCP candidates in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the importance of unity in their efforts to secure a better future for Visakha Steel Plant.