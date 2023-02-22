YS Jagan bids adieu to governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Gannavaram Airport

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy bid farewell to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Gannavaram Airport on Wednesday morning. Governor received police salute. Biswabhushan, who was transferred as the Governor of Chhattisgarh, continued as the Governor of AP for three and a half years.



Minister Jogi Ramesh, Legislative Council Chairman Moshen Raju, MLC Monditoka Arun Kumar, Governor's Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, APCS Jawahar Reddy, DGP Rajendranath Reddy, Krishna District Collector Ranjit Basha, SP Joshua, Vijayawada City Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi participated in the farewell programme. Meanwhile, the state government organized a farewell program for Harichandan in Vijayawada on Tuesday. On this occasion, Chief Minister Jagan honored the Governor and presented a memento. Biswabhushan appreciated that the Chief Minister is implementing many welfare schemes for the people of the state. It is really surprising that welfare schemes are provided without neglecting any section of the society.