YS Jagan briefs on AP Budget 2022-23, releases welfare schemes calendar

Andhra Pradesh Assembly meetings continued on Friday for the 13th day. However, these meetings will end today. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan said that a budget of Rs 2.56 lakh crore has been introduced for the year 2022-23. He said funds were allocated in the budget for welfare and development. To this extent, the Chief Minister replied on the budget in the Assembly. He said that 95 percent of the promises were fulfilled in the last three years despite the coronavirus outbreak.

He revealed that many welfare schemes have been introduced for the poor and steps have been taken from time to time to support them from all walks of life. "Those who voted for the TDP in the past are now with us, hence the opposition is striving for existence," he said. YS Jagan said that the people are recognising the good things that their government is doing and opined that Chandrababu has not done a single good deed.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the calendar of welfare schemes for the year 2022-23. Here is the monthly welfare calendar.

Take a look

April - Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, Interest-Free Loans

May- Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Farmer Assurance, Kharif Insurance, Matsyakara Bharosa.

June - Amma Vodi -6500 crores

July - Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Vahana Mitra, Kapu Nestham, Jagananna Thodu

August - Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Netanna Nestham, Incentives for MSMEs - Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Netanna Nestham, Incentives for MSMEs

September- YSR Cheyutha

October - Vasathi Deevena, Rythu Bharosa Second installment

November - Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Interest-Free Loans

December - EBC Nestam, Law Nestam

January 2023 - Rythu Bharosa 3rd installment, YSR Asara, pensions will be increased from 2500 to 2750

February - Jagananna Vidya Deevena Jagannath Chedodu

March - Jagananna Vasathi Deevena