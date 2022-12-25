YS Jagan celebrates Christmas in Pulivendula, wishes people on the occasion

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is visiting Kadapa district for three days. On the third day of the tour, he celebrated Christmas together with his family members at Pulivendula CSI Church. Later, CM Jagan participated in special prayers organised in the church.



On the occasion of Christmas, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished all the people Staying that the Compassion, love, charity and sacrifice are all the great messages that Christ gave to humanity through his life, he said that the Jesus Christ guided mankind to the path of truth.

CM YS Jagan wished the people of the state to get the blessings of Jesus on this Christmas.