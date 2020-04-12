YS Jagan comes under fire over removal of AP State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar

Amaravati: The IAS fraternity across the nation was aghast at the decision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who removed N Ramesh Kumar from the office of AP State Election Commission (SEC).

Renowned personalities like I Y R Krishna Rao, Dr S Y Quraishi and others termed the removal of Ramesh Kumar before completing his tenure as "unconstitutional".

Pointing out to Article 243K (2) of Constitution which deals with SEC, Kirshna Rao, a retired IAS officer and first Chief Secretary of residuary Andhra Pradesh, stated that service conditions cannot be changed after appointment.

"My understanding is that it includes the tenure. When Constitution expects independence, that is the minimum requirement," he maintained.

"If a constitutional functionary can be changed at the whim and fancy of executive, then the sanctity is lost. Then why State Election Commission, the Panchayat Raj department can hold elections," he said.

Former Election Commissioner Dr Quraishi tweeted, "Election management is a totally administrative job. Andhra misadventure will probably boomerang.

There is wisdom in the proverb 'Don't try to repair what ain't broke'. Our electoral system is regarded as among the best in the world. Hillary Clinton called it gold standard".

The IAS fraternity, one of the popular Twitter handle among the bureaucrats in India reacted strongly against the AP government by saying that Ramesh Kumar was removed unceremoniously from constitutional position because of postponement of local body elections due to Covid-19.

"When IAS officers are busy in crisis management. Shameless Andhra Pradesh Government brings notification to remove its State Election Commissioner Dr N. Ramesh Kumar, retd. IAS due to 'caste bias' and another notification first of its own kind in which SEC will be a retd. HC judge," it said.

"No SC Judge till date has ever been appointed as Chief Election Commissioner of India. Similarly State Election Commission is a constitutional body; unceremonious removal of constitutional functionary is clearly unconstitutional. It should be challenged in court of law", the IAS Fraternity stated.