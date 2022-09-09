  • Menu
YS Jagan congratulates filmmaker Deepak Reddy for achieving Guinness Record

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan on Friday congratulated film director Deepak Reddy as the latter's short film Manasanamaha finds a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for winning the most number of awards.

The film also qualified for Oscar and garnered appreciation from all over the world. This is the first time that an appreciation coming in the form of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's recognition.

CM Jagan who met the filmmaker at his office in Amaravati congratulated him and unveiled the Guinness record plague along with Deepak Reddy. The chief minister wished the young director would make many more great films in the future.

Although Deepak is a filmmaker based out of Hyderabad, he hails from Kadapa and currently working on his upcoming feature film to be bankrolled by leading production house.

