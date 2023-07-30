Live
- Bandi Sanjay as AP BJP incharge!!!
- Three accidents claim three lives in Hyderabad on Sunday
- Iragic Crime In Kochi: Five-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Strangled By Migrant Worker
- Chandrababu Naidu to embark on tour to irrigation projects on Aug 1
- Woman gives birth to triplets in a single delivery in Kurnool
- Producer SKN gives an update on ‘Baby’ OTT release
- UP launches five DTH channels for children
- AICTE Chief: 600 colleges to offer UG-PG semiconductor tech courses
- New corridor from Nallamala to Seshachalam forests on the anvil
- Speeding car creates chaos at Tank Bund, occupants flee scene
Just In
Three accidents claim three lives in Hyderabad on Sunday
Iragic Crime In Kochi: Five-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped And Strangled By Migrant Worker
Chandrababu Naidu to embark on tour to irrigation projects on Aug 1
Woman gives birth to triplets in a single delivery in Kurnool
Producer SKN gives an update on ‘Baby’ OTT release
UP launches five DTH channels for children
YS Jagan congratulates ISRO on succesful launch of PSLV C56 rocket
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy congratulated the ISRO scientists on the success launch of PSLV C56 rocket.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy congratulated the ISRO scientists on the success launch of PSLV C56 rocket.
He congratulated the ISRO team for successfully launching the rocket with seven satellites. Also, CM Jagan wished ISRO to achieve more successes in the future.
The PSLV C-56 launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SHAR) in Sriharikota, Tirupati district at 6.31 am on Sunday. The launch was carried out in four stages, leading to the successful entry of the PSLV C-56 into orbit.
Additionally, the PSLV C-56 launch facilitated the deployment of seven satellites weighing a total of 420 kg into orbit. These satellites will be placed in the Neo Orbit.
The success of the rocket launch is indeed a cause for celebration among the scientists. This marks the second launch conducted by ISRO in the same month, showcasing their efficiency and capability. Notably, this launch is the 58th in the PSLV series, a significant milestone for ISRO.
ISRO Chairman Somnath expressed his congratulations to the scientists on this occasion. He highlighted the successful placement of the rocket into the designated orbit. Additionally, he mentioned that another PSLV launch is planned for September. It was clarified that the recent launch was a completely commercial experiment, indicating the diverse range of missions undertaken by ISRO.