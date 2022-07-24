  • Menu
YS Jagan congratulates Neeraj Chopra for winning silver medal at World Athletics Championship-2022

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated India's javelin star and Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra for his great performance and winning the silver medal in the World Athletics Championship-2022.

"Congratulations to champion Neeraj Chopra on winning Silver in the javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships. Subedar Neeraj Chopra is truly the pride of the nation and the army," YS Jagan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal by throwing the javelin at a distance of 88.13 meters in the fourth attempt of the final as part of the World Athletics Championship being held in Eugene in the USA.

