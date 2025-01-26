YS Jagan congratulates Telugu personalities on winning Padma awardees

In a heartfelt message on X, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy extended his congratulations to the Telugu people honored with India's prestigious Padma awards for their exceptional contributions in various fields.

విఖ్యాత వైద్యులు డాక్టర్‌ నాగేశ్వర్‌రెడ్డిగారికి భారత ప్రభుత్వం పద్మవిభూషణ్‌ ప్రకటించిన సందర్భంగా ఆయనకు శుభాకాంక్షలు. గ్యాస్ట్రో ఎంటరాలజీ విభాగంలో చేసిన పరిశోధనలు వైద్యరంగంలో గొప్పగా నిలిచిపోతాయి. మంచి హస్తవాసి ఉన్న వైద్యుడు ఆయన. రోగులకు ఆత్మీయత పంచడమేకాదు, వారు తిరిగి… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) January 26, 2025

"Congratulations to the Telugu people who have been selected for India's highest Padma awards for their outstanding services in their respective fields," YS Jagan tweeted.

Among the distinguished recipients is renowned gastroenterologist and Chairman of AIG Hospitals, Dr. Duvvuru Nageswara Reddy, who has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian honor. The award, conferred by the central government, recognizes his significant contributions to the medical sector in India.

ఆయా రంగాల్లో అత్యుత్తమ సేవలు అందించి, భారతదేశ అత్యున్నత పద్మ పురస్కారాలకు ఎంపికైన తెలుగువారికి శుభాకాంక్షలు. డాక్టర్ డి.నాగేశ్వర్ రెడ్డి (వైద్యం)నంద‌మూరి బాల‌కృష్ణ (క‌ళ‌లు)మంద కృష్ణ మాదిగ (ప్ర‌జా వ్య‌వ‌హారాలు)మాడుగుల నాగ‌ఫ‌ణి శ‌ర్మ (క‌ళ‌లు)కేఎల్ కృష్ణ (విద్య‌, సాహిత్యం)… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) January 26, 2025

Additionally, actor and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna has been honored with the Padma Bhushan award in the arts category. Other recipients of the Padma Shri awards include poet, scholar, and bi-sahasasravadhani Madugula Nagaphani Sharma, K.L. Krishna, Miriyala Apparao (posthumously), Vadiraju Raghavendracharya Panchamukhi, and Mandakrishna Madiga, the founder of the MRPS, who has been an advocate for Scheduled Caste classification.