  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan congratulates Telugu personalities on winning Padma awardees

YS Jagan congratulates Telugu personalities on winning Padma awardees
x
Highlights

In a heartfelt message on X, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy extended his congratulations to the Telugu people

In a heartfelt message on X, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy extended his congratulations to the Telugu people honored with India's prestigious Padma awards for their exceptional contributions in various fields.

"Congratulations to the Telugu people who have been selected for India's highest Padma awards for their outstanding services in their respective fields," YS Jagan tweeted.

Among the distinguished recipients is renowned gastroenterologist and Chairman of AIG Hospitals, Dr. Duvvuru Nageswara Reddy, who has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian honor. The award, conferred by the central government, recognizes his significant contributions to the medical sector in India.

Additionally, actor and TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna has been honored with the Padma Bhushan award in the arts category. Other recipients of the Padma Shri awards include poet, scholar, and bi-sahasasravadhani Madugula Nagaphani Sharma, K.L. Krishna, Miriyala Apparao (posthumously), Vadiraju Raghavendracharya Panchamukhi, and Mandakrishna Madiga, the founder of the MRPS, who has been an advocate for Scheduled Caste classification.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick