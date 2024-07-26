YS Jagan criticizes AP govt. for not introducing budget

Former Chief Minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised current Andhra Pradesh government for not presenting a full budget for the state.

Jagan asserted that the government's decision to present an "vote on account budget" just seven months into the fiscal year raises serious questions about the direction in which the state is headed. He urged citizens to consider the implications of such financial maneuvers and their impact on the state's future.

Furthermore, Jagan expressed concerns over the police saying that they have been acting as mere spectators amidst incidents of vandalism occurring in Andhra Pradesh.

It remains to be seen how ruling TDP party, which is releasing the white papers on the irregularities of the past YSRCP government would respond to it. The TDP government has releasing the white paper on financial status of the state to take the problems of the financial difficulties into the public.