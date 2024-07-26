  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan criticizes AP govt. for not introducing budget

YS Jagan criticizes AP govt. for not introducing budget
x
Highlights

Former Chief Minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised current Andhra Pradesh government for...

Former Chief Minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised current Andhra Pradesh government for not presenting a full budget for the state.

Jagan asserted that the government's decision to present an "vote on account budget" just seven months into the fiscal year raises serious questions about the direction in which the state is headed. He urged citizens to consider the implications of such financial maneuvers and their impact on the state's future.

Furthermore, Jagan expressed concerns over the police saying that they have been acting as mere spectators amidst incidents of vandalism occurring in Andhra Pradesh.

It remains to be seen how ruling TDP party, which is releasing the white papers on the irregularities of the past YSRCP government would respond to it. The TDP government has releasing the white paper on financial status of the state to take the problems of the financial difficulties into the public.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X