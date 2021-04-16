YS Jagan directs officials for door-to-door survey and create awareness in Covid second wave

The review meeting conducted by CM Jagan with the Collectors and SPs on the latest situation of coronavirus second wave has been concluded. He advised all the officers to be alert in the wake of the currently rising cases across the state. CM Jagan has made several suggestions to the authorities to contain the virus without imposing a lockdown in the state. AP CM Jagan reviewed with the officers on what precautions should be taken and importantly he directed that the covid‌ tests be conducted on a daily basis.

He clarified that RTPCR‌ tests should be done on all those who have symptoms. On the occasion, officials told the CM that 62 per cent of the cases were in urban areas of the state and 38 per cent in rural areas to which though the number of cases in rural areas is less but the death rate is high. He said the main reason for this was the delay in diagnosing the corona infection

It seems that the CM who responded to it expressed regret and immediately ordered the authorities to create awareness among the people with the ANMs. It is suggested to do an exercise on surveying the houses immediately. He also asked the authorities to carry out special monitoring in hospitals through CCTVs. The focus should be on quality food and sanitation for poor people.

Meanwhile, the government has issued orders to renovate the Covid Command Control Center in AP. The government has also assigned special officers to monitor coronavirus prevention and vaccination. A task force of 21 IAS, IPS and IRS officers was formed. The task force includes senior IAS officers Krishna Babu, Ravi Chandra, Piyush Kumar, Babu A, Mallikarjun, Vijaya Raja, Abhishek Mahanti and Srikanth.