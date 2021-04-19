YS Jagan disburses first tranche of Jagananna Vidya Deevena amount for 10.88 lakh students

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday deposited the first tranche of 2020–21 fee reimbursement under the 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' scheme through online from his camp office in the accounts of mothers who send their wards to the school.

Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said that 10.88 lakh children would benefit from the scheme. "Our government has paid Rs 1,800 crore in arrears in 2018-19. Full Reimbursement for the year 2019-20. Fee Reimbursement for any year is paid in the same year directly into mothers' accounts," YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said. We deposit cash directly into the mothers' accounts every quarter, he added. He said Anganwadi Centers have been converted into pre-primaries and schools are being enhanced through Nadu-Nedu. The chief minister has recalled that the letters written on behalf of the government to the mothers of the children.

Under the first tranche, Rs 671.45 crore of fee reimbursement funds belonging to 10,88,439 students were deposited in their mothers' accounts. The BC, SC, ST and Minority Welfare Departments along with the Finance Ministry released Rs 671.45 crore for this purpose on Sunday. BC Welfare Department has released Rs 491.42 crore for the first installment of Jagananna Vidya Deevena, which includes BC students as well as EBC and Kapu students. SC Welfare Department released Rs. 119.25 crore for SC students and ST Welfare Department released Rs. 19.10 crore for ST students and Minority Welfare Department released Rs. 41.68 crore respectively.