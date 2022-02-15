YS Jagan disburses input subsidy to farmers whose crops were damaged due to floods

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday credited the input subsidy to the accounts of farmers whose crops were damaged by heavy rains and floods in November last year. This has benefited 5,97,311 farmers whose crops have been damaged due to rains, floods, soil erosion, and sand dunes. A total of Rs 542.06 crore input subsidy was deposited by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directly in the farmers' accounts on Tuesday. Also, Rs 29.51 crore has been deposited in the accounts of 1,220 farmer groups under the YSR Machinery Service Scheme.

Since the YS Jagan government came to power, the input subsidy of Rs. 1,612.62 crore provided to 19.93 lakh farmers who have lost their crops due to natural calamities. Ministers Kurasala Kannababu, Avanti Srinivas, Sankaranarayana, AP Agriculture Vice-Chairman MVS Nagireddy, and senior officials of the concerned departments were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, CM YS Jagan said that government is in favor of the farmers in all possible ways and providing compensation and input subsidy in the same season to the farmers who have suffered crop losses. He said that the groundwater has increased in Rayalaseema. "All the reservoirs in AP are filled with water due to rains since the YSRCP came to power; rains are also expected in drought-prone areas like Rayalaseema. In some places, farmers lost their crops due to heavy rains," YS Jagan said. He said that the government is providing compensation to the farmers who lost their crops due to heavy rains and assistance to those who have suffered crop losses due to landslides and dunes.

YS Jagan said that the government introduced the craft data at the RBK level to avoid missing nod beneficiaries. "We are putting a lot of emphasis on transparency and displaying the list of beneficiaries at RBK centers at the village level," said CM YS Jagan.