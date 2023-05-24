YS Jagan disburses Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds, hopes students would reach greater heights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is on a visit to Kovvur and participated in the Jagananna Vidya Deevena programme. As a part of this, Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds for the quarter of January-February-March 2023 have been deposited to 9.95 lakh students. CM Jagan pressed a button and deposited Rs.703 crores directly in the accounts of students' mothers.



On this occasion, CM Jagan said the YSRCP government has spent Rs. 10,636 crore till now through Jagananna Vidya Deevena with the aim of making all the poor students to grow socially. "Education is the only way to go greater heights and change the minds of generations, hence the government have given high priority to education during the four-year rule," YS Jagan said adding that a doctor and a collector should come from every poor family.



He said they are changing the face of government schools through Nadu-Nedu works and students studying in government schools has increased from 30 lakh to 40 lakh. "We have changed the curriculum in higher education to be job oriented and introduced a four-year honors course for the first time in the country and had collaborated with companies like Microsoft for skill development in children. He said a Satya Nadella should come from every family in the state and assured of support to every student.