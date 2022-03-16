YS Jagan disburses Jagananna Vidya Deevena, says education is the only asset given to children

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday has released the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme funds and deposited the cash directly into the accounts of the mothers of the students virtually from the CM camp office. The government is giving full fee reimbursement under this scheme. Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said that education is the only asset one can give to the children. He said that education brings a change in living conditions.



The government is providing Rs. 709 crore to about 10.82 lakh students for the October-December 2021 quarter. The AP government regularly disburses the amount quarterly as soon as that quarter is over. Meanwhile, the government of Andhra Pradesh has proposed Rs. 27,706 crore for school education for the financial year 2022-23, which is 12.52 percent more than last year's allocation.

The AP government is implementing the 'Jagannanna Amma Vodi' scheme with the idea that poverty should not prevent any mother from educating her children. A total of 44,48,865 mothers across the state had received Rs.15,000. The scheme will benefit about 84 lakh students studying from Class I to Intermediate.