YS Jagan disburses Rs. 285 crore to Jagananna Chedodu schem beneficiaries

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday has launched the Jagananna Chedodu scheme for the second year in a row for the welfare of Rajaka, Nai Brahmins and tailors in the state who are having shops. Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said we are preparing for another good program and helping 2.85 lakh people under Jagananna Chedodu by disbursing Rs. 10,000 each.



The chief minister who disbursed the amount virtually from camp office in Tadepalli said the scheme was being implemented transparently without resorting to bribery. According to the particulars of the scheme, Rs. 146.10 crore will be disbursed to 1,46,103 tailors with shops followed by Rs. 98.44 crore to 98,439 shopkeepers and 40.81 crore to 40,808 Nai Brahmins.



In addition to the Rs 285.35 crore released on Tuesday, the total assistance provided by the Jagan government so far under the scheme is Rs 583.78 crore. Beneficiaries were selected from the list of eligible persons in the village and ward secretariats without any bribery and by conducting a social audit.



The funds provided by the government can be utilised for purchasing tools, equipment and other essentials to enhance their source of income and fulfill their investments needs. However, the scheme is applicable for those beneficiaries who are below 60 years of age.

