YS Jagan disburses YSR EBC Nestham, asks women to see difference between past and present govt.
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has urged the people of the state to use their vote wisely, warning that Chandrababu's alliance is once again gearing up to threaten the future of the underprivileged. Speaking at the release of funds for the YSR EBC Nestham scheme in Banaganapalle, the Chief Minister criticized Chandrababu, Dattaputrudu, and the Yellow Media.
During the event, Chief Minister Reddy emphasized the importance of providing support to economically disadvantaged individuals, regardless of their caste. The YSR ABC Nestam scheme, aimed at providing a grant of Rs. 15,000 to women aged between 46 and 60 from various communities, was highlighted as a demonstration of the government's commitment to helping those in need.
Chief Minister Reddy emphasized that poverty knows no caste boundaries, and it is essential for government officials to show compassion and support for the less fortunate. He noted that while the YSR ABC Nestam scheme was not initially included in the government's manifesto, his administration took proactive steps to address the challenges faced by vulnerable populations.
The Chief Minister disclosed that a total of 4,19,528 women would receive deposits totaling 629 crores through the YSR ABC Nestam scheme. This initiative, along with previous phases of the program, has benefitted a total of 4,95,269 women, with a cumulative disbursement of Rs. 1877 crores. The government's commitment to supporting those in need was underscored by Chief Minister Reddy's announcement, highlighting the administration's efforts to alleviate poverty and promote inclusive growth.