YS Jagan expresses grief over death of Former United AP chief minister Konijeti Rosaiah

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the death of former CM Rosaiah. He expressed profound sympathy to the family members. "I am deeply saddened by the news of Rosaiah's death," YS Jagan said.

He said that the death of Rosaiah who held many positions in his long political career is a huge loss to the two Telugu states. "I offer my deepest condolences to his family, "said Jagan.

Konijeti Rosaiah, who had been ill for the past few days, passed away on Saturday morning (88). Doctors confirmed that he died shortly after being rushed to Star Hospital in Banjara Hills due to low BP.

Konijeti Rosaiah has held many positions right from Legislature to the governor in his long political career. The former chief minister has served as governor of Tamil Nadu till 2016.