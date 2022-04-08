YS Jagan fires on opposition parties, says they can do nothing as long as people are with him

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made sensational remarks. Jagan, who released the second installment of Jagananna Vasathi Deevena's cash in Nandyal on Friday has slammed at Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan and alleged that they were trying to tarnish the image of the state in Delhi and making false allegations on the government. He said that there is unstable opposition in the state and that the state's reputation was being held hostage at the Delhi level. YS Jagan have made sensational remarks stating that by the grace of God, he had reached this level and opined that opposition can do anything to him until people are with him.

YS Jagan alleged that there are conspiracies over welfare schemes being implemented for children in the state. He recalled that the number of students in government schools had increased during their tenure more than in the previous government and was incensed that the opposition are doing degenerate politics by making false allegations on the welfare schemes.

He said that his government had brought about revolutionary changes in the education sector after coming to power. He said that education should not be stopped due to poverty and opined that he has taken the responsibility of educating the poor. Jagan made it clear that their intention was to make education free from burden for parents.