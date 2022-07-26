YS Jagan gifts eight-month old his costly pen in Konaseema

An interesting scene took place during Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Lankan villages in Konaseema. While visiting the flood victims, CM Jagan picked up an 8-month-old child into his hands who took the pen from YS Jagan's pocket

In the process of taking it from the pocket, the pen fell down. Later, CM Jagan gave that expensive pen to kid as a gift. The parents of eight months old were happy with this. The incident took place in Pedapudi Lanka village.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who visited Ambedkar Konaseema district clarified that he will help as soon as the estimates on the flood damage are completed. He said that compensation will be provided in the same season in which the damage occurs. He said that the government will take measures like never before. On this occasion, he visited the flood victims in Puchkayalawari Peta, Oodumudi Lanka.