YS Jagan greets Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on his birthday

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday conveyed birthday wishes to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday conveyed birthday wishes to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

"Heartfelt greetings and warm wishes to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on the occasion of his birthday," said Reddy.

The Chief Minister wished for the Almighty to bless the Governor with good health, abundance of happiness and many more years of prosperity.

Similarly, former CM and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu also conveyed his wishes.

"Warm birthday greetings to AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. I wish him good health and happiness," said Naidu.

On Sunday, Harichandan said he will not celebrate his birthday due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state.

The Governor has appealed to all the people concerned not to visit the Raj Bhawan to wish him on his birthday.

The 87-year-old had not celebrated his birthday last year, too, due to the pandemic.

