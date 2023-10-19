Live
YS Jagan heads to Yemmiganur to release fourth tranche of Jagananna Chedodu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy has headed to Yemmiganur in Kurnool district from Gannavaram are to disburse the fourth tranche of Jagananna Chedodu funds at a public meeting to be held at Weavers Colony WCS ground in Yemmiganur.
CM Jagan will press the button to release funds to the beneficiaries of the scheme. The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to eligible Rajaka, Nayi Brahmin, and Tailor individuals across the state. Around, 3,25,020 beneficiaries will receive a total of Rs. 325.02 crore, with each eligible person receiving Rs. 10,000.
Additionally, over the course of four years, the YS Jagan government has provided a total assistance of Rs. 1,252.52 crores to the beneficiaries of this scheme.
