YS Jagan holds review over covid-19 measures, to issue directives to officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the medical and health department over the covid-19 wave. CM Jagan is conducting a review especially on the measures to be carried out in the wake of possibility of Covid fourth wave.

The chief minister is likely to issue directives to the authorities. Health Minister Vidadala Rajani, CS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary Krishna Babu and other officials attended the review meeting.

Central and state governments have been alerted as there is spike in coronavirus cases in many states of the country. As part of this, the central government has recently suggested several guidelines to the state governments.