YS Jagan holds video conference with officials over Cyclone Asani, sets up control rooms
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held an emergency video conference with collectors and officials of the cyclone-hit districts and reviewing the situation on rescue operations. The government has already sent nine NDRF and SDRF teams to the districts.
Meanwhile, Cyclone Asani is expected to bring heavy rains to Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur and Krishna districts. The impact of Typhoon Asani on Visakhapatnam is high and the authorities warned people in the hinterland to be vigilant and deployed NDRF teams in AP coastal areas. Special control rooms have been set up in coastal areas.
Here are the Control room numbers
Kakinada Collectorate Control Room No: 18004253077
Kakinada RDO Office Control Room No: 0884-2368100
Srikakulam: 08942-240557
East Godavari: 8885425365
Eluru Collectorate Control Room No: 18002331077
Vizianagaram: 08922-236947
Parvathipuram Manyam: 7286881293
Machilipatnam Collectorate Control Room No: 08672 252572
Machilipatnam RDO Office Control Room No: 08672 252486
Bapatla Control Room Number: 8712655878, 8712655881
NTR District Collectorate Control Room No: 90103 13920
Visakha: 0891-2590100,102
Anakapalli: 7730939383