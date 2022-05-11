YS Jagan holds video conference with officials over Cyclone Asani, sets up control rooms

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held an emergency video conference with collectors and officials of the cyclone-hit districts and reviewing the situation on rescue operations. The government has already sent nine NDRF and SDRF teams to the districts.



Meanwhile, Cyclone Asani is expected to bring heavy rains to Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur and Krishna districts. The impact of Typhoon Asani on Visakhapatnam is high and the authorities warned people in the hinterland to be vigilant and deployed NDRF teams in AP coastal areas. Special control rooms have been set up in coastal areas.

Here are the Control room numbers

Kakinada Collectorate Control Room No: 18004253077

Kakinada RDO Office Control Room No: 0884-2368100

Srikakulam: 08942-240557

East Godavari: 8885425365

Eluru Collectorate Control Room No: 18002331077

Vizianagaram: 08922-236947

Parvathipuram Manyam: 7286881293

Machilipatnam Collectorate Control Room No: 08672 252572

Machilipatnam RDO Office Control Room No: 08672 252486

Bapatla Control Room Number: 8712655878, 8712655881

NTR District Collectorate Control Room No: 90103 13920

Visakha: 0891-2590100,102

Anakapalli: 7730939383