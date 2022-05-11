  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan holds video conference with officials over Cyclone Asani, sets up control rooms

YS Jagan holds video conference with officials over Cyclone Asani, sets up control rooms
x

YS Jagan holds video conference with officials over Cyclone Asani

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held an emergency video conference with collectors and officials of the cyclone-hit districts and reviewing the situation on rescue operations.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held an emergency video conference with collectors and officials of the cyclone-hit districts and reviewing the situation on rescue operations. The government has already sent nine NDRF and SDRF teams to the districts.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Asani is expected to bring heavy rains to Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur and Krishna districts. The impact of Typhoon Asani on Visakhapatnam is high and the authorities warned people in the hinterland to be vigilant and deployed NDRF teams in AP coastal areas. Special control rooms have been set up in coastal areas.

Here are the Control room numbers

Kakinada Collectorate Control Room No: 18004253077

Kakinada RDO Office Control Room No: 0884-2368100

Srikakulam: 08942-240557

East Godavari: 8885425365

Eluru Collectorate Control Room No: 18002331077

Vizianagaram: 08922-236947

Parvathipuram Manyam: 7286881293

Machilipatnam Collectorate Control Room No: 08672 252572

Machilipatnam RDO Office Control Room No: 08672 252486

Bapatla Control Room Number: 8712655878, 8712655881

NTR District Collectorate Control Room No: 90103 13920

Visakha: 0891-2590100,102

Anakapalli: 7730939383

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X