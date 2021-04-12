YS Jagan honours Village Volunteers with Ugadi Distinguished service awards in Krishna district

The Andhra Pradesh state government today launched the Ugadi festival in recognition of the services of volunteers who have played a key role in providing welfare programs and various schemes to the people at home. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally inaugurated the program on Monday in Poranki, Krishna District Penamaluru Assembly constituency. CM YS Jagan presented Ugadi Distinguished Service Awards to the volunteers.

On this occasion, he congratulated all the village and ward volunteers. He appreciated that the entire administration was being run by the village secretariat system and were serving selflessly without expecting a bribe. "Every welfare scheme is being delivered at home. You are great soldiers offering pension without rupee bribe and great minded person who knows the suffering of the poor. Volunteers work in a system without discrimination. Today the volunteer feels like a person in the family, "said the CM.

We present awards to volunteers who work with a service perspective. "We are giving away Rs 10,000 for the Seva Mitra Award, Rs 20,000 for the Seva Ratna Award and Rs 30,000 for the Seva Vajra Award," YS Jagan said. The CM said the government was spending Rs 240 crore on the awards. It was revealed that these awards are presented every year. From today, the program will be held in one constituency per day in each district. CM YS Jagan called on the people's representatives and officials to be partners in the event.