YS Jagan inspects Drones and Survey stones used for Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review of Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha (Comprehensive Land Resurvey) on Monday over the Drone Technology. On this occasion, CM inspected the working of drones and survey stones used for comprehensive land survey and was briefed by the officials on the performance of the drones to CM Jagan.

Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj, Rural Development) Budi Muthyala Naidu, CS Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration G Sai Prasad, Chief Secretary Panchayat Raj, Rural Development Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Finance Secretary K V were present at the review held at the CM's camp office.

V Satyanarayana, Survey Settlements and Land Records Commissioner Siddhartha Jain, Panchayat Raj Department Commissioner Kona Shasidhar, CCLA Secretary AMD Imtiaz, Municipal Administration Director Praveen Kumar, Mining Department Director VG Venkata Reddy and other senior officials were present.