YS Jagan meeting with PM Modi ends, to meet union Finance Minister in a while

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting lasted for about 45 minutes and the duo discussed on various issues related to the state. It seems that the issue of the Presidential election had reportedly come for discussion.

After meeting the Prime Minister, CM Jagan will have a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 5.30 pm and is also expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. During the meeting with the Finance Minister, he will discuss the pending funds due to the state, the Polavaram project and other issues.

Earlier, YSRCP MPs gave a hearty welcome to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at the Delhi Airport. CM Jagan, who took a flight from Gannavaram Airport in the morning, reached Delhi at around 2 pm.