YS Jagan meets lorry drivers, flays Naidu for tipper driver remarks against MLA candidate

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has criticized former CM Chandrababu Naidu for neglecting the welfare of the elderly and forcing them to stand in the sun for pensions. CM Jagan made these comments during an interview with lorry and auto drivers in Chinnasingamala of Tirupati district.

During the interview, CM Jagan highlighted an incident where Chandrababu mocked him for giving a seat to a tipper driver. CM Jagan defended his decision by stating that there is nothing wrong in nominating a tipper driver as an MLA and that the TDP's criticism is unfounded.

CM Jagan also praised the determination and resilience of Veeranjaneyulu, a YSRCP candidate with a MA in Economics, who is working as a tipper driver due to lack of job opportunities during Chandrababu's tenure. CM Jagan contrasted this with the TDP's practice of only selecting candidates with substantial wealth.

Furthermore, CM Jagan reiterated his government's commitment to supporting auto, taxi, and tipper drivers by providing financial aid of Rs. 10,000 per year, totaling Rs. 50,000 over five years through the Vahana Mitra scheme. To date, Rs. 1296 crores have been distributed to drivers under this initiative.

During the interview, CM Jagan listened to the drivers' concerns and pledged to continue supporting them in the future.