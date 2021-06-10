YS Jagan meets union Jal Shakti minister, briefs over progress of Polavaram project 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday as part of his visit to Delhi. Later, CM Jagan had a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat. On this occasion, CM Jagan explained the progress of the Polavaram project and brought the issue of arrears of Polavaram project to his notice. CM Jagan's meeting with Shekhawat lasted for about 40 minutes.

It is learnt that CM YS Jagan left Gannavaram Airport today (Thursday) for Delhi on a two-day visit. CM YS Jagan was accompanied by MPs Vijayasai Reddy, Vemireddy, Mithun Reddy, Avinash Reddy and Gurumurthy. During the visit, CM Jagan will discuss various issues with the union ministers.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 9 pm today. He is scheduled to meet the Ministers of Commerce, Railways and Petroleum tomorrow morning. The CM, who will stay in Delhi for the night, will return to the state tomorrow afternoon. YS Jagan was accompanied by Chief Secretary of the State Adityanath Das.