YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed in water management: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: The YSRCP government is not giving any value to the life and property of the people during the times of heavy rains, floods and natural calamities, criticised the TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, while addressing the party leaders from the flood affected districts through a video conference.



Naidu said that the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has miserably failed in water management at a time when many districts were badly hit because of heavy rains. The ruling YSRCP leaders were only interested in spreading false propaganda on the submersion threat to Amaravati Capital City rather than going to the rescue of the affected people.



The TDP chief expressed concern that thousands of villages were suffering due to heavy rain in the past four days. Crops were lost in over a lakh acres. Damage was done to paddy, cotton, chilli, groundnut, banana, papaya and vegetable and horticulture crops. Thousands of houses were submerged. Also, thousands of kilometres of roads were damaged, he said.



He criticised that the YSRCP regime has miserably failed to provide relief and confidence to the flood affected families everywhere. In the TDP regime, advance measures used to be taken from the side of the Government and official machinery was alerted much in advance to meet the flood situation. The landfall timings of the cyclones were predicted in advance to take steps to prevent damage. The Real Time Governance System (RTGS) was greatly helpful. But, the present Government has no commitment or interest in giving the much needed support to the people, Naidu criticised.



Stating that the YSRCP failed in water management, Naidu said that a vicious propaganda was unleashed on the inundation threat to Amaravati Capital. Even in the water and flood management of reservoirs, the ruling party was resorting to vindictive politics. The YSRCP was playing a dangerous game with the flood waters in the rivers. The TDP leaders should condemn this harmful attitude of the ruling party leaders at every forum, he suggested.

