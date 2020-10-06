YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Narendra Modi, speculation intensifies to join NDA

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. After this meeting of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the discussion has also intensified in the political circles. Because YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had just met Amit Shah on September 23 and 24.

Reddy and PM Modi have met after eight months amid speculation of YSR Congress joining the NDA. Whether or not political issues were discussed during the meeting. According to official sources, in a 40-minute meeting, Reddy discussed pending dues and clearances for various projects such as the Kadapa steel plant.

The Chief Minister requested Modi to release pending revenue grant of ten thousand crore rupees and Rs. 3,250 crore for Polavaram project and establishment of High Court in Kurnool district. After meeting the Prime Minister, Reddy will hold talks with Union Water Power Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the issue of Krishna Godavari river water sharing through video conference.