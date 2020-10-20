YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviews on flood situation, directs collectors to oversee the relief measures

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed authorities to provide immediate relief to the families affected by the rains in the last ten days. He congratulated the district collectors for working as suggested in the October 14 review. The Chief Minister directed the Collectors to immediately provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the affected families who lost their families due to heavy rains.

CM YS Jagan on Tuesday conducted a Spandana review with district collectors, SPs and senior officials of various departments. During the review on 7 major issues, the CM came to know about the latest situation on heavy rains, flood situation, covid, NREGS, Nadu-Nedu, Village, Ward Secretariats inspections and issued special orders on every issue.

"We have conducted a special review with the collectors on the 14th of this month regarding the rains and collectors were entitled to look the situation in a humanitarian perspective and help the needy immediately," YS Jagan said. He directed officials that the compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died due to the rains be sanctioned and all the collectors and joint collectors should complete the assessment of crop damage by October 31.

The CM also directed the collectors to complete the annual budget proposals by the end of October and to begin the construction of roads that are damaged due to rains. The CM lauded the collectors for their speedy response in the matter of power restoration. The chief minister further announced that the Rythu Bharosa Scheme amount be credited to the farmers' accounts on October 27.