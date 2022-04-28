YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sets 2024 poll goal

Vijayawada: Door-to-door campaign to popularise welfare schemes taken up by the government, monitoring its implementation and effective countering of the opposition attacks would be the roadmap for the rank and file of the YSRCP, according to party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The YSRCP president, who held a meeting with party coordinators, ministers and other important party leaders, made it clear that their target should be 2024 elections. They should take all necessary steps to strengthen the party, and all should work with coordination. He told them that the party would recognise the services of those who work hard for the victory of the party.

The Chief Minister is said to have directed the party leaders to be with the people and ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach them. He said he himself would be taking up district tours from June and would monitor the work of the rank and file of the party. He asked them to complete the formation of district committees as the number of districts had increased from 13 to 26 at present by providing 50 per cent reservation to SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and women in the committees.

He said the district presidents will be appointed as district development council chairpersons with cabinet rank.

After the conclusion of the meeting, party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the ministers and MLAs to make door-to- door visits at least for two or three days in a week. All MLAs and members of coordination committees have been told to spend maximum time with the people and try to resolve their problems at the earliest. These committees should coordinate in resolving the issues raised by the people during their visits, he said.