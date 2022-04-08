YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's moves point to early polls in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Will the YSRCP go in for early elections? It seems to be yes if one goes by the fact that the ruling party leaders have gone into election mode and intensified their criticism against the Opposition. Also, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going in for a new Council of Ministers and wants to draw senior leaders for party work to see that the party is back in power. Of late, he has also been making sharp comments on Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

At the Narasaraopet public meeting earlier this week, the CM compared these two leaders with demons. Without naming, Jagan also said Pawan Kalyan is a Datta Putrudu of Chandrababu Naidu. He condemned the statement of these leaders that soon the State will become another Sri Lanka if welfare programmes were continued.

On Friday at Nandyal meeting, the CM alleged that the Opposition was acting in a manner that lowers the prestige of the state during the discussions in Parliament. They have even started mala fide campaign over his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, he said.

It is also being said that though the Chief Minister initially wanted to retain only two to four members from the outgoing Cabinet in the new team, he has second thoughts about the number and may retain at least 10 of the 24 ministers who resigned on Thursday.

To keep the spirit of the ministers who will now be drafted to party work, Jagan reportedly promised to give them ministerial berths after coming to power in the next elections.

All these actions point to the possibility of Jagan going in for early polls. The party feels confident that flagship Navaratnalu programme would bring good results in the elections and the party would easily win the polls.