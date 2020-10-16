Jagan Mohan Reddy's political career reaching a deadend: Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Amaravati: TDP senior leader Yanamala Rama Krishnudu criticised that the threat of disqualification from elections was haunting AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ever since the speedy trials began in the court on his assets cases, in a statement on Friday.

Ramakrishnudu said that the Chief Minister was now in the grip of a fear that his political career would reach a deadend because of his 31 cases, some of which were of various serious nature. "Jagan Reddy will face immediate disqualification for 6 years if he is convicted in the court", he added.

The TDP leader said that if a 10-year sentence would be slapped, then CM would face the grip prospect of a 16-year disqualification. This was why the CM was making one mistake after another and he was going on indulging in wrongdoings like no Chief Minister ever did in the past.

Ramakrishnudu said that new tensions gripped Jagan on the latest consequences of his letter to the Chief Justice of India. This was evident from how the ruling YSRCP sympathisers and leaders were literally scared of talking about this issue now. All the associations of advocates across the country attacked the mischievous attitude and hidden agenda of the AP Chief Minister.

Ramakrishnudu deplored that the people of Andhra Pradesh were losing their glorious future because of the mistakes and failures of Jagan Reddy.