YS Jagan offers silk garments to Goddess Kanaka Durga in Vijayawada

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple on Tuesday where priests welcomed him with Poornakumbham. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan offered silks garments to Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple deity on behalf of the state government on the occasion of Moola nakshatra as part of Sharanavaratri Mahotsavam.

According to the temple tradition, the priests had given special garments to the chief minister to garner. YS Jagan reached Durga temple amidst chanting of Veda mantras and Mangalavaidyas putting silk cloths on the head. Vedic scholars gave blessings to the Chief Minister and received Tirtha Prasadam.

The state ministers of Vellampalli Srinivas, Kodali Nani, MLAs Malladi Vishnu, Jogi Ramesh, Temple Chairman Paila Sominaidu, and others were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Navaratri celebrations on Vijayawada Indrakeeladri are underway in a grand style. The darshan of Goddess Durga has begun and a large number of devotees have been waiting in queues for the visit of the Goddess since last night. All the queue lines are getting crowded as a large number of devotees come to pay their respects to the Goddess.