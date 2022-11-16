YS Jagan pays tribute to superstar Krishna in Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to Super Star Krishna. The CM reached the Padmalaya studio from the airport and paid his respects near the body of superstar Krishna.

After visiting Krishna's family, Jagan consoled Mahesh Babu by embracing him. CM Jagan was accompanied by Minister Venugopalakrishna, MP Margani Bharat and many other high officials.

The Tollywood stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday due to respiratory ailments while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The last rites will be carried out at Mahaprasthanam in Hyderabad with state honours.