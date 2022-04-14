YS Jagan pays tributes to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary today

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary. Ministers Adimulapu Suresh, Meruga Nagarjuna, Pinepe Vishwaroop, MP Nandigam Suresh, and Jupudi Prabhakar were present on the occasion.



Earlier, the chief minister had tweeted on the occasion of BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary and opined that he is the "beacon of hope" for the persecuted people. YS Jagan further added that Ambedkar is an embodiment of the Constitution and has no death to his feelings. "On the occasion of his birth anniversary, a solid tribute is paid to that great who has been continuously leading Indian society for over 100 years, " tweeted CM Jagan.





రాజ్యాంగానికి ప్రతి రూపం బాబా సాహెబ్. అణగారిన వర్గాలకు ఆశాదీపం ఆయన. ఆయన భావాలకు మరణం లేదు. 100 ఏళ్ళకు పైగా భారత సమాజాన్ని నిరంతరం నడిపిస్తున్న ఆ మహానుభావుడికి, ఆ మహాశక్తికి, ఆయన జయంతి సందర్భంగా ఘన నివాళులు. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 14, 2022





Dr. Ambedkar was born on 14 April 1891 in Madhya Pradesh and fought against untouchability, caste discrimination, and oppression and made a tremendous contribution to the constitution of India.