YS Jagan reviews on Aarogyasri scheme, decides to provide free treatment upto Rs. 25 lakh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy conducted a review on the Aarogyasri program at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday and decided to enhance the Aarogyasri scheme coverage to Rs. 25 lakh, which will be started on the 18th of this month.

During the review, CM Jagan emphasised that health and education are basic rights for the people and it is the government's responsibility to protect these rights. "The free treatment program under YSR Aarogyasri is an example of the government's efforts in this regard. Anyone with a YSR Aarogyasri card will be eligible for free medical treatment up to Rs. 25 lakhs," he said.

The CM also instructed the distribution of health cards to every household, with a target of completing the distribution by the end of January. He emphasized the importance of spreading awareness about the program and directed the downloading of the YSR Aarogyasri app by everyone.

Additionally, CM Jagan emphasized the need for specialist doctors in government hospitals and the construction of quarters for them wherever necessary. He also suggested to organise camps and health protection programs in villages and wards, as well as support for kidney patients in terms of screening, medication, and treatment.

The review meeting was attended by Special CSMT Krishna Babu, Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner Dr. S. Venkateswar, Aarogyasri CEO DK Balaji, and other senior officials.