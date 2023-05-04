Live
YS Jagan reviews on Home dept., directs officials to keep an eye on social media harassment
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered to set up a special department to prevent harassment through social media.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered to set up a special department to prevent harassment through social media. On Thursday, he conducted a review of the Home Department. On this occasion, the CM said that there should be a strict protocol for women police in the secretariats.
He said a comprehensive review of the current duties and responsibilities of the women police should be done and changes and additions should be made accordingly and stated that a drive should be conducted once again on Disha app.
The Chief Minister said that a pamphlet explaining the benefits of Disha app should be given to every household. He said that Transport, distribution and consumption of drugs should be abolished. He said there should be one Disha station in every parliamentary constituency.