YS Jagan reviews on Irrigation Dept. asks to focus on Rehabilitation works

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review of the water resources department and Polavaram project works in AP. In this meeting held on Friday at the camp office in Tadepalli, the CM discussed with the officials the work plan to be undertaken in the area affected by the erosion of the ECRF Dam. The officials explained the current situation to Chief Minister YS Jagan stating that the flood is still continuing in Godavari and there is currently two and a half lakh cusecs of flood water.

He said that before taking up any work in the ECRF dam, tests should be done in the area affected by the erosion. The officials explained to CM Jagan that the tests will start from mid-November to determine the conditions in the erosion affected area and the strength of the diaphragm wall. He said that it is likely to take till the end of December for the final decision, after which the CWC designs and methodology will have to be finalised.

On the other hand, it is said that the lower cofferdam will be completed during these tests and after the completion of the lower coffer dam, the de-watering of the area will be completed and the ECRF works will be started as per the designs. In the meantime, CM Jagan has ordered the officials to focus on the completion of relief and rehabilitation works up to 41.15 meters as per the priority in the R&R works.

Meanwhile, CM Jagan ordered to complete the remaining 3.4 km tunnel works in Veligonda Tunnel-2 as soon as possible and asked to take up Construction of barrage below Prakasam barrage in Krishna river as a priority. Along with all these, the Chief Minister directed to pay special attention to the management of reservoirs and water projects. In addition to hiring the necessary staff, orders were issued to create an activity on management and to carry out regular maintenance work. According to the CM's orders, steps are being taken to complete the Kuppam branch canal works by June.

The officials said that over the years, many lift schemes have been failing due to improper management. However, the CM has issued instructions to the officials to prepare an SOP on their management. He said that farmers should be formed into committees under the relevant upliftment schemes and suitable ideas should be made to run these upliftment schemes under their supervision. He urged to identify the good policies being implemented in various states and work on them and see that a corpus fund is established from the government. As the electricity bills are being paid by the government, the authorities have been advised to take appropriate measures to educate and train them so that the management can run effectively under the supervision of the farmers.

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu, Water Resources Principal Secretary Sasibhushan Kumar, Irrigation Department ENC Narayana Reddy and other senior officials attended this review meeting.