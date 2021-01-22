YS Jagan reviews on mysterious disease in Pulla, directs officials to visit West Godavari

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with officials at the Tadepalli camp office on Friday morning on the symptoms of the mysterious disease that had erupted in Pulla village of West Godavari district. Under the direction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, chief secretary Adityanath Das, Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, medical health, medical health Commissioner K Bhaskar rushed out to Eluru. Officials said there was no need for the public to worry about the constant monitoring in Pulla village in West Godavari.

State Health Minister Alla Nani has said that the situation in Komirepally is under control. So far 22 victims have been admitted to the hospital. Seven '108' vehicles have been made available in the village with twenty-five ANMs were conducting a door to door survey and had set up two medical camps.

"Until recently, the gods were dragged into politics and now cases like this are coming up especially in some areas of the district. People suspect that any conspiracy may have taken place. We will salvage the suspicions of the people and there is no need for the people to be concerned, "said Minister Alla Nani.