YS Jagan reviews on Urban Development, asks officials to complete TIDCO house works quickly

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday conducted a review on the Urban Development Department at his camp office in Tadepalli. The CM reviewed the construction of TIDCO houses and the infrastructure it provides and ordered the houses to be completed quickly. "We have spent Rs 4,500 crore in the three years since this government came in and we are spending at least another Rs 6,000 crore," he said.

The CM reviewed the development of roads in municipal corporations and municipalities further. The government is spending Rs 1826.22 crore for 4396.65 km of roads out of 16,762 roads and already 55.15 percent of the work has been completed. He said road works would be completed without potholes by July 15. Officials explained that 51.92 percent of the work has already been completed.

The chief minister also reviewed on Jagananna Green Cities program and directed that the roads leading from the airports to the cities should be beautified. The CM directed that the city beautification should be enhanced and selected roads in major cities and towns of the state should be similarly developed and beautified. The CM directed that special attention be paid to wastewater treatment.

He said that the Krishna Godavari rivers and their canals are being polluted by sewage and asserted that only after purification should they reach the canals and rivers. He asked officials to pay special attention to this project and to give a report on the beautification of canals in Vijayawada. "Appropriate measures should be taken to avoid dumping of garbage and plastic waste in crop canals. Flyovers and arboretums under construction in cities and towns are expected to be completed soon," said CM Jagan said.