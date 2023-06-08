YS Jagan rules out early polls in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, which took a few important decisions on Wednesday, spent about an hour reviewing the political situation in the state in the wake of recent developments, including the announcement of phase-1 manifesto by the TDP.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is learnt to have told his Cabinet colleagues that there was no question of going in for early polls. He directed the ministers to pay attention to win confidence of the people as elections were fast approaching. He told them to put in all efforts to see that the party comes back to power.

“Work hard till polls are over and after that I will take care of you,” he is learnt to have told them.

He said in case if any party leader has any issue in the districts, they should talk to the district in-charge ministers and resolve them. The party should unitedly gear up for the polls which were just nine months away from now.

He told the ministers not to bother about TDP’s ‘so-called manifesto’ and focus on winning the elections.

He reportedly remarked that the TDP which had criticised the programmes and schemes of the YSRCP had come up with a ‘Pulihora’ manifesto after changing the names of those schemes. People will not trust them, he said.